Zimbabwe: Chinhoyi University Students Face Eviction to Pave Way for Zanu-PF Delegates

HUNDREDS of students accommodated at Varsity Heights in Chinhoyi, have been ordered to vacate their hostels to pave way for delegates scheduled to attend the upcoming ZANU PF National People's Conference that kicks off next week.

Varsity Heights, an off-campus residence for Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT) students owned by First Mutual Wealth Property Fund, will be taken over for the duration of the ruling party's indaba.

According to a notice from the property manager, Rehoboth Realtors, CUT will close for a semester break from 8 to 19 October 2026. During that period, the facility will be used to house political party delegates for the conference.

"Please be advised that CUT has scheduled a semester s from 8 to 19 October 2026. During this period the facility will be used to accomodate the upcoming Zanu PF conference.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"As part of preparations, all students will be required to vacate the facility by 12 October 2026...," Rehoboth Realtors wrote.

The notice says the property will remain occupied until 18 October 2026.

Management further instructed students to leave their rooms clean and to carry all personal belongings with them. Those unable to transport their luggage home were told that temporary secure storage would be provided at the complex, with details to be announced in due course.

The development has sparked discontent among students who are questioning the decision to kick them out of their accommodation for a political event. Some learners who come from far and cannot afford the long trips back home would have to squat elsewhere.

Varsity Heights is a fairly new state-of-the-art students' accommodation unit commissioned by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in October 2024.