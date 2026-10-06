Angola: Portugal Reaffirms Confidence in Economic Ties With Angola

Luanda — Portugal's Ambassador to Angola, Nuno Vaultier Mathias, highlighted in Luanda on Monday the intensity and breadth of relations between the two countries, with particular emphasis on economic cooperation.

The diplomat was speaking to the press after an audience granted to him by President of the Republic João Lourenço, during which they reviewed the state of and prospects for cooperation between Angola and Portugal.

Nuno Vaultier Mathias said the meeting provided an opportunity to discuss the intense bilateral agenda and the sectors in which the two countries maintain close cooperation, particularly recent visits to Angola by members of the Portuguese Government.

According to the diplomat, the visits involved officials responsible for the economy, employment and vocational training, and agriculture, which, in his view, reflects the current dynamism of relations between the two countries.

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"In the first six months, I was able to highlight the intensity of our bilateral relationship, which is very diverse," he said.

The Portuguese ambassador also highlighted the presence of Portuguese businesses in Angola, estimated at more than 1,200 companies operating across different sectors of the national economy.

Nuno Vaultier Mathias described this presence as a sign of Portugal's confidence in Angola and of its interest in following the process of developing and diversifying the Angolan economy.

"I wanted to convey this sense of confidence that we have in Angola and our interest in following Angola's development and the diversification of the Angolan economy across all sectors and areas," he stressed.

Cultural cooperation

Cultural cooperation was also among the issues discussed during the audience, with the diplomat highlighting the existing cooperation in this field.

In this regard, he referred to the 40th anniversary of the Portuguese School of Luanda, whose commemorative ceremony is taking place on Monday with the participation of the Portuguese ambassador.

Angola and Portugal have maintained diplomatic relations since March 1976, with extensive cooperation in the political, economic, financial, business, cultural and social fields.

The bilateral partnership is based on various legal instruments and the 2023-2027 Strategic Cooperation Programme, which covers sectors such as education, vocational training, justice, defence, infrastructure, agriculture and investment promotion.

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The diversity of cooperation and the intensity of contacts between the two countries are, according to the Portuguese diplomat, factors underpinning confidence in the development and diversification of the Angolan economy.

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