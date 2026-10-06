Liberia: MOH Launches Revised PPH Protocol

MONROVIA — The Ministry of Health, in collaboration with development partners, has commemorated World Postpartum Hemorrhage (PPH) Day with the launch of Liberia's revised national PPH protocol aimed at strengthening the prevention and management of excessive bleeding after childbirth.

The observance also featured the unveiling of locally modeled calibrated drapes designed to improve early detection of excessive blood loss following delivery.

Representing the Ministry, Assistant Minister for Curative Services and Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr. Teyah Sackie Moore said the revised protocol demonstrates government's commitment to reducing preventable maternal deaths through evidence-based interventions and stronger emergency response systems.

"The launch of this revised protocol is a clear demonstration of the Ministry of Health's commitment to ensuring that every woman receives timely, safe and quality care before, during and after childbirth," Moore said.

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He stressed that the protocol must be effectively implemented at health facilities and understood by midwives, nurses, physicians and other frontline health workers.

"A protocol is only meaningful when it is understood, available and consistently applied at the point of care," he said.

Delivering the keynote address, UNFPA Deputy Country Representative Leonard Kamugisha called for sustained investment, action and accountability to reduce preventable maternal deaths.

He said World PPH Day should go beyond annual awareness activities and serve as an opportunity to translate evidence into practical interventions across Liberia's health system.

Kamugisha noted that postpartum hemorrhage remains a major contributor to maternal deaths globally, particularly in low- and middle-income countries, and stressed the importance of preventing, recognizing, treating and referring cases without delay.

The revised national protocol is expected to provide health workers with standardized guidance for preventing, identifying and managing postpartum hemorrhage across Liberia's health facilities.