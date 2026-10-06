Liberia: Presidential Travel and the Cost of Government - Liberia Must Demand Value for Every Dollar

opinion

Cllr. Tiawan Saye Gongloe has raised an important question that should not be reduced to partisan politics: At what point does presidential travel become an unjustifiable expense for a poor country struggling to finance its most basic development needs?

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has every right--and indeed an obligation--to represent Liberia internationally. Presidents must attend important summits, conduct diplomacy, negotiate with development partners, promote investment and defend their countries' interests abroad.

But presidential travel is not an accomplishment by itself.

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The appropriate question is simple: What is Liberia getting in return?

Diplomacy Must Produce Measurable Results

Liberians should stop measuring presidential diplomacy by photographs, handshakes, speeches, awards and meetings.

Presidential travel should be judged by outcomes.

How much new investment was secured? How many binding investment agreements were signed? How many jobs will those investments create? How much new grant financing was obtained? What infrastructure commitments resulted? What new markets were opened for Liberian businesses? What technology or expertise was secured?

If the government cannot provide measurable answers to these questions, then citizens have every right to question whether lengthy and frequent presidential travel represents the best use of scarce public resources.

The Executive Mansion itself apparently recognizes the problem of excessive foreign travel. On May 28, 2026, President Boakai issued a directive restricting foreign travel by ministers and senior officials. According to the Executive Mansion, the President acknowledged that repeated international travel imposes financial burdens on government when resources are desperately needed for national development.

The directive even established a "Virtual Participation First Policy," requiring officials to justify why physical attendance abroad is necessary.

That principle should not apply only to ministers and agency heads.

The same standard of necessity, cost effectiveness and measurable national benefit should apply to the presidency.

What Was the Return on This Extended U.S. Visit?

This is where Cllr. Gongloe's criticism deserves an answer rather than dismissal.

The government has publicized several engagements during President Boakai's current stay in the United States. He participated in diplomatic meetings, diaspora engagements and other activities. The Executive Mansion reports meetings involving U.S. officials and discussions about investment and cooperation.

Those engagements may have diplomatic value.

But Liberians deserve something more concrete than announcements that the President "discussed investment," "strengthened partnerships," or "engaged stakeholders."

Where are the investments?

Which investor committed capital to Liberia as a direct result of this trip?

What is the dollar value?

What projects will be established?

How many Liberians will be employed?

When will implementation begin?

These are reasonable questions.

A meeting about investment is not an investment. A photograph with an investor is not a factory. A memorandum is not a functioning business. A conference speech is not a paved highway. And diplomatic language about "strengthening partnerships" should not substitute for measurable economic outcomes.

Liberia Cannot Preach Austerity and Practice Expensive Government

The contradiction becomes even more difficult to ignore because Liberia remains dependent on external financing.

On September 28, 2026, the IMF approved additional financing for Liberia under the Extended Credit Facility and Resilience and Sustainability Facility. At the same time, the IMF explicitly stated that Liberia needs further progress in rationalizing unproductive expenditures to create fiscal space for priority infrastructure projects.

That matters.

Liberia is borrowing and seeking international financing while simultaneously facing enormous infrastructure, healthcare, education, electricity and sanitation deficits.

Under those circumstances, every government dollar has an opportunity cost.

Money spent unnecessarily on extended foreign travel, hotel accommodations, per diems, transportation, protocol and large delegations is money unavailable for another public purpose.

That does not mean presidents should never travel.

It means presidential travel should pass a much higher test in a country with Liberia's development constraints.

The Government Should Publish the Cost

Instead of becoming defensive when Gongloe raises these issues, the administration should answer them with transparency.

For every major presidential trip, government should disclose the dates and purpose of travel; number of officials accompanying the President; airfare and charter costs where applicable; accommodation, transportation and per diem expenditures; total cost to taxpayers; meetings held; agreements signed; investment commitments secured; grants or financing obtained; and expected benefits to Liberia.

Then Liberians can make an informed judgment about whether the trip represented value for money.

That is accountability.

If a presidential mission costing taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars produces a multimillion-dollar investment, major infrastructure financing or an important diplomatic achievement, government should proudly present that evidence.

But if a trip produces primarily meetings, photographs, speeches and promises of future cooperation, citizens are equally entitled to ask whether the same objectives could have been achieved by the Foreign Minister, an ambassador, a technical delegation--or even virtually.

The President's Own Policy Establishes the Standard

There is another important point.

President Boakai's May 2026 travel directive requires officials seeking foreign travel to demonstrate its strategic relevance, estimated cost, funding source and delegation composition, and explain why virtual participation is insufficient.

That is a sensible policy.

But leadership is strongest when those imposing austerity demonstrate it themselves.

A President cannot convincingly tell ministers that repeated foreign travel burdens the national treasury while leaving presidential travel outside equivalent scrutiny.

The principle must be uniform:

If government travel cannot demonstrate sufficient public value to justify its cost, it should not happen.

Economic Growth Does Not Eliminate the Need for Frugality

Supporters of the administration may correctly point to positive macroeconomic indicators.

The IMF projects Liberia's economy to grow by 5.5 percent in 2026 and says program performance has remained broadly satisfactory.

That deserves acknowledgment.

But those statistics actually strengthen the case for demanding better expenditure choices.

The IMF also says Liberia must continue rationalizing unproductive expenditure and improve the selection, implementation and monitoring of capital projects.

Liberia therefore cannot confuse improved revenue collection or economic growth with permission to become complacent about expenditure.

Revenue is not development. Growth is not development. Travel is not diplomacy simply because an airplane left Roberts International Airport. And meetings are not investments simply because investors attended them.

Results matter.

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Gongloe Is Asking the Right Accountability Question

Cllr. Gongloe's broader argument should therefore not be trivialized as an attack on President Boakai.

The central issue is bigger than Boakai.

It is about changing Liberia's political culture.

For decades, Liberian officials have often treated public office as though government resources exist primarily to support the comfort, prestige and movement of public officials. Meanwhile, ordinary Liberians continue demanding basic services that governments repeatedly say they cannot afford.

That mentality must change.

If the Rescue Mission and ARREST Agenda are supposed to represent a break from business as usual, fiscal restraint must begin at the highest levels of government.

President Boakai should therefore publish the full cost and measurable outcomes of his major international trips, including the current extended visit to the United States.

Let the public see the numbers.

Let Liberians know what was spent and what was obtained in return.

The government should not merely tell citizens that presidential travel is important. Show them its value.

Liberia needs diplomacy. Liberia needs international partnerships. Liberia desperately needs serious foreign investment.

But what Liberia cannot afford is diplomacy without measurable dividends, travel without accountability and government comfort without regard to opportunity cost.

Every dollar spent transporting and accommodating government officials is a dollar entrusted to them by the Liberian people.

And when hospitals need medicine, schools need teachers and chairs, communities need roads and electricity, and the country continues borrowing to finance development, the burden rests on government to demonstrate that every major presidential journey is worth its cost.

Public money belongs to the people. Presidential travel must therefore serve the people--not simply the presidency.