Liberia: LIS Boosts Maryland Operations, Plans Facility Renovation

HARPER — The Liberia Immigration Service (LIS) has supplied its Maryland County command with office equipment, stationery and 100 sets of uniforms as part of efforts to strengthen operations and border management in the county.

Maryland County LIS Commander ACI Abdul Jallahquay disclosed the development Sunday during a mobile phone interview with MGTV Liberia Live.

Jallahquay said LIS Comptroller Patrick Dolo, Director for Administration, presented the materials on behalf of Commissioner General Elijah F. Rufus, following a three-day security training in Gbarnga, Bong County.

"This is the first time since I took over as commander that we have received such a huge supply," Jallahquay said.

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He said the uniforms and other materials would improve the preparedness and effectiveness of immigration officers assigned to border crossings, checkpoints and other posts across Maryland County.

Jallahquay commended the LIS national leadership for the support, saying it demonstrates a commitment to strengthening county-level operations.

He also disclosed plans to renovate LIS sub-offices across Maryland County to improve working conditions and service delivery.

According to him, a team of senior LIS officials recently assessed facilities in the county, including border offices, to determine their condition and identify areas requiring rehabilitation.

"The assessment was done to see the condition of our facilities and to determine what needs to be done," he said.

Jallahquay said renovation work is expected to begin in early 2027, but did not disclose the estimated cost or identify the specific facilities targeted.

Maryland County shares an international border with neighboring Côte d'Ivoire and hosts several immigration posts responsible for monitoring cross-border movement.

Jallahquay said the county command remains committed to working with the LIS national leadership to improve immigration services and strengthen border security.