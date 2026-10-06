Uganda: Lango Steps Up Sickle Cell Response

6 October 2026
The Independent (Kampala)

Lira — Health stakeholders in Lango Sub-Region have called for stronger regional leadership, greater public awareness and improved access to treatment as Uganda steps up efforts to address the burden of sickle cell disease, it said on Oct.5 in a media statement.

The call was made during the Lango Regional Sickle Cell Stakeholders Summit 2026 in Lira, which brought together Ministry of Health officials, healthcare professionals, implementing partners, cultural and religious leaders and other community stakeholders.

The two-day summit focused on strengthening health systems and community interventions around prevention, early testing, diagnosis, treatment and long-term care for people living with sickle cell disease.

Rohit Datar, Head of Business Development and Private Market at Quality Chemical Industries Limited (Qcil), said greater awareness was needed to address misconceptions and delayed diagnosis, particularly in communities where knowledge about the inherited condition remains limited.

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"Through our participation, Qcil joined other stakeholders in encouraging communities to seek early testing and appropriate medical care while helping to challenge misconceptions and stigma associated with sickle cell disease," Datar said.

The summit came as Qcil advances local manufacture of hydroxyurea, a medicine used to manage sickle cell disease and reduce the frequency and severity of complications, including painful crises.

Datar said local production would improve availability and affordability while reducing Uganda's reliance on imported supplies.

"To help support the fight against sickle cell disease, we have launched locally manufactured hydroxyurea, a development that will improve treatment access, reduce costs and strengthen the country's pharmaceutical independence," he said.

Although hydroxyurea does not cure sickle cell disease, wider access to the medicine is expected to strengthen treatment options for patients who need long-term management.

The Ministry of Health is also planning to progressively expand access to hydroxyurea through lower-level health facilities, a move intended to bring treatment closer to patients, particularly those in rural communities who face long distances to specialised care.

Lira Regional Referral Hospital currently provides chronic sickle cell care to more than 1,780 registered patients. Health officials, however, believe the actual number could be higher because some people, especially in rural areas, remain undiagnosed.

Read the original article on Independent (Kampala).

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