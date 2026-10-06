Ghana: Fire Guts Srodae Commercial, Residential Building

A fire on Saturday night destroyed a one-storey commercial and residential building at Srodae in the New Juaben North Municipality of the Eastern Region, causing extensive damage to property and collapsing parts of the structure.

The timely intervention of personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) prevented the fire from spreading to adjoining properties, thereby limiting the extent of the damage.

According to a statement issued by the GNFS Eastern Regional Public Relations Officer, the New Juaben North Municipal Fire Station received a distress call at 2302 hours reporting the outbreak at Srodae.

It said a 10-member firefighting crew, led by SO II Nartey, was immediately mobilised and dispatched to the scene, arriving at 2315 hours.

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Upon arrival, the firefighters found the one-storey building fully engulfed in flames, with the fire still raging.

The crew immediately commenced firefighting operations and brought the blaze under control at 01:23 hours before completely extinguishing it at 03:04 hours.

The fire caused significant damage to personal care products, electrical cables, fascia boards, lights, personal belongings, jewellery, paints, drinks, air conditioners, mobile phones and accessories, clothing, footwear and roofing sheets.

The GNFS said the intensity of the fire also resulted in the complete collapse of the first floor and the partial collapse of sections of the ground floor.

It explained that due to the extent of the fire and the compromised structural integrity of the building, access to the affected premises had been cordoned off to prevent unauthorised entry and minimise the risk of further danger.

The statement added that preliminary investigations were underway to determine the cause of the fire.