Rwanda: How Rwanda Can Go Nuclear Without Going Deeper Into Debt

opinion

Rwanda is moving to expand its electricity capacity and accelerate the transition to clean, reliable power through Small Modular Reactors (SMRs). The technology is no longer the only question. The bigger challenge is financing a pioneering 100 MW plant, estimated to cost around $500 million.

Traditional options such as government loans, public-private partnerships, and export credits have been discussed, but they often place heavy pressure on the national budget or create long-term obligations that Rwanda would rather avoid. There is a better path that protects the country's balance sheet while still delivering the power Rwanda needs for its industries and homes.

The idea is to use the money the power plant will earn in the future to finance its construction today. Consider a 100 MW modular reactor running at a realistic 90 per cent capacity factor. It would produce roughly 64.8 million kilowatt-hours of electricity every month.

If EUCL agrees to buy that electricity at a wholesale price of 10 US cents per kilowatt-hour, the plant would generate approximately $6.48 million each month. Over a full year that adds up to nearly $78 million in steady revenue.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

This is not just income from selling electricity. It is a predictable and reliable cash flow that can be turned into a powerful financial tool. By placing the project inside an independent special purpose vehicle (SPV), Rwanda can issue long-term infrastructure bonds backed by those future earnings.

After setting aside about 25 per cent of the revenue for operating costs and nuclear fuel, the project would still have more than $58 million left each year. Applying a safe debt-service coverage ratio of 1.3 times leaves roughly $44 million available every year solely for repaying lenders.

Spread over a standard 20-year power purchase agreement, that stream of money is large enough to raise the full $500 million needed to build the plant from the start.

Another practical route to achieve the same goal is through the creation of a Safe Keeping Receipt, or SKR. In this approach, the future electricity revenues or related project assets are formally documented and held under a Safe Keeping Receipt issued by a trusted bank or custodian. Once the SKR is in place, funds can be secured directly against it.

Lenders and investors treat the SKR as solid collateral, allowing the project to raise the required capital while keeping the financing ring-fenced and separate from government debt. This method offers an additional layer of security and flexibility alongside the bond structure.

This overall approach brings several clear benefits. First, the $500 million liability stays with the project itself rather than appearing on the government's books. It does not increase Rwanda's debt-to-GDP ratio or place an extra burden on taxpayers.

Second, it creates a secure investment opportunity for domestic institutions such as the Rwanda Social Security Board and local pension funds. Instead of watching their capital sit idle or leave the continent, these funds can invest directly in national development and earn a steady return.

Third, the financing can be structured in two parts: a portion raised in US dollars to satisfy international reactor suppliers, and another portion raised in Rwandan francs to reduce long-term currency risk.

This kind of financial engineering is exactly what Samaila Zubairu, the chief executive of the Africa Finance Corporation, has been calling for. At the recent Africa We Build conference he argued that African countries must stop building vital infrastructure with expensive short-term commercial bank loans that carry high interest rates and short repayment periods of only five to seven years.

Instead, nations should turn the future earnings of their own projects into affordable, long-term capital. The model described here follows that advice closely.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Debt Rwanda Energy By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Rwanda already possesses the essential foundations for success. The country has a strong reputation for honouring contracts, a transparent regulatory system under the Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority and the Rwanda Atomic Energy Board, and a clear national ambition to industrialise.

By shifting from a search for external aid or traditional sovereign borrowing to the careful engineering of its own future cash flows, Rwanda can light up its factories and cities with modular nuclear power while keeping full control of its finances.

This is true financial sovereignty. It is a practical path that other African nations can study and adapt as they pursue their own energy independence.

The writer is an ideator, development and alternative financing strategist.