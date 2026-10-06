Malawi Misses IMF Targets, Dimming Prospects for Near-Term Relief

Malawi has failed to meet several key benchmarks in its engagement with the International Monetary Fund, according to people familiar with the Fund's latest assessment, a setback that appears to rule out immediate financial support as the country grapples with acute fuel and foreign exchange shortages, Nyasa Times understands.

The IMF has completed its review of Malawi's economic performance and concluded that the country fell short on a number of targets required to unlock support, according to a person close to the assessment.

"What I am hearing is that we have missed on several targets. So we don't even qualify for the immediate relief programme," the source in treasury said.

The finding threatens to compound an already severe economic squeeze. Malawi has struggled for months to secure adequate foreign currency and maintain consistent fuel supplies, and the person familiar with the review warned the country could now face a prolonged wait before any new IMF-supported programme materialises.

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"That delay might be catastrophic if we have no Plan B," the person said.

The setback comes as Malawi seeks a new Extended Credit Facility arrangement with the Fund, after its previous programme lapsed in May 2025 without a completed review.

The IMF has repeatedly said that any significant new financing would depend on Malawi demonstrating stronger fiscal discipline, improved management of its foreign exchange regime, a credible path to debt sustainability, and progress rebuilding international reserves.

For Malawian households and businesses, the strain is already evident in fuel queues, a scarcity of foreign currency and mounting pressure on import-dependent sectors of the economy.

The assessment is likely to intensify scrutiny of the government's economic management, with questions now turning to which specific targets were missed, the reasons behind the shortfall, and what contingency measures, if any, authorities have in place to sustain the economy while negotiations with the Fund continue.