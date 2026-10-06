Angola: Apostolic Nuncio Considers Relations Between Church and Government Excellent

Cabinda — The Apostolic Nuncio to Angola and São Tomé and Príncipe, Monsignor Kryspin Dubiel, considered on Monday (05) in the province of Cabinda that the state of relations between the Church and the Angolan Government is excellent, particularly regarding humanitarian initiatives, interreligious dialogue, and the promotion of peace.

Speaking to the press after an audience with the Governor of Cabinda, Suzana de Abreu, the prelate stated that both parties preserve their ties of cooperation and remain available to strengthen assistance to the populations of the province and the country in general.

"This is the first time I am visiting Cabinda. I am taking the opportunity to learn about the particularities, potential, and values of the province, to ask questions, learn, and teach," he noted.

During his stay in Cabinda, the Apostolic Nuncio fulfilled a pastoral agenda that included visits to the construction or renovation works of Santa Josefina Bakhita, Nossa Senhora da Paz, Cristo Mbonde, and São Tiago Maior de Ländana, in the municipality of Cacongo.

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On Sunday (04), Monsignor Kryspin Dubiel celebrated a solemn mass at the Parish of Our Lady Queen of the World (Nossa Senhora Rainha do Mundo), during which he performed four diaconal ordinations and sent forth 27 evangelists to their respective areas of work.

The cooperation between Angola and the Holy See has as its main instrument the Framework Agreement signed in Sept 2019, which recognizes the public legal personality of the Catholic Church and frames its intervention as a partner of the State in areas such as education, health, social action, and humanitarian assistance.