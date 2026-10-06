Congo-Kinshasa: France Earmarks a Further €7m to Help Fight DR Congo's Worst-Ever Ebola Crisis

France has decided to allocate an additional €7 million this year to combat the Ebola epidemic currently ravaging the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). This comes as Kenya announced its first-ever death from the disease.

The French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot announced the spending package on Tuesday.

Barrot, who visited the Democratic Republic of Congo late last week to show Paris' support for local authorities and humanitarian workers, said the French contribution now totals €23 million this year.

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The announcement of funding comes as Kenya reported its first-ever Ebola death on Tuesday.

The Kenyan Health Minister Aden Duale stated that the man fell ill about a month ago and had received treatment in the DRC before travelling by road to Kampala, the Ugandan capital, to catch a flight to Nairobi on 3 October.

The minister noted that the man had been tested and found positive for the deadly virus, adding that he "unfortunately passed away" on Monday night.

Duale said that they had listed 28 contacts of the deceased, including family members and healthcare workers, but that so far "only one test has turned positive and is the one that we have just discussed".

"I wish to assure the public not to panic, as all systems are in place to mitigate the spread of the disease," he added.

Kenya has previously never recorded an Ebola case and Kenyans reacted furiously to government plans earlier this year for the creation of an Ebola facility at Laikipia Air Base, about 200 kilometres from Nairobi.

Fighting a 'megafire'

Medical charity Doctors without Borders (MSF) warned again on Monday of an "alarming surge" in Ebola cases in the North Kivu region of eastern DR Congo and called for more treatment capacity.

In mid-May, already several weeks late, the DRC declared its 17th Ebola outbreak, an extremely deadly disease that has already killed more than 15,000 people in Africa over the past 50 years.

As of 2 October, the World Health Organization had recorded 4,082 deaths out of 8,463 cases since the emergence of the Bundibugyo strain of the virus, for which there is still neither a vaccine nor a specific treatment.

Violence against healthcare workers in DRC hampers Ebola response

Starting in the northeastern Ituri province, Ebola has spread to seven provinces in the country. Ituri, North Kivu and the northeastern Haut-Uele (northeast) account for the majority of the reported cases.

MSF said the outbreak in North Kivu had "intensified dramatically since early September, with the province now accounting for nearly 40 percent of all newly confirmed cases nationwide".

"It is like fighting a megafire," said Stephanie Hoffmann, the coordinator of the MSF Ebola treatment centre in the city of Butembo, close to North Kivu's border with Uganda.

Build trust in communities

"With new hotspots emerging every week, treatment capacities remain largely insufficient and inadequate. This situation places current patients and entire communities at even greater risk," MSF said.

MSF said capacity to treat the contagious viral disease in North Kivu was "stretched to the limit".

As of late last week, 34 percent of confirmed Ebola patients were still being treated in non-specialised health facilities that "lack the resources and expertise required... raising the risk of further transmission among patients and healthcare workers".

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Ebola outbreak spreads in DRC as misinformation hampers response

"Because there are not enough beds available, we are sometimes forced to refer confirmed Ebola patients elsewhere, despite the significant risk this poses to the wider community," Hoffman explained.

She said it was also vital to build trust with local communities, some of whom have been suspicious of the treatment centres.

"More than 60 percent of Ebola-related deaths continue to occur in the community," she pointed out.

"Patients must be willing to seek care early and accept isolation measures. Without that trust, we risk seeing more deaths and further spread of the disease into neighbouring areas."

(with AFP)