Sudan: El Alamein Declaration Backs Sudan-Led Political Process

El Alamein / Amsterdam — Egypt, Sudan, Eritrea, and Somalia reaffirm Sudan's sovereignty, reject parallel entities, and call for a Sudanese-led political process and stronger regional cooperation. The countries have called for the resumption of a Sudanese-led political process, while affirming support for Sudan's unity, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national institutions.

The four countries reject the creation of parallel entities and categorically reject support for mercenaries. They also pledge to strengthen regional cooperation, uphold international law, respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states, and reject interference in internal affairs, according to the El Alamein Joint Declaration issued on Sunday following a consultative summit in New Alamein City, Egypt.

The declaration also commits the four countries to continued consultation and coordination, including with other African states, and establishes a mechanism to follow up on the summit's outcomes through regular meetings.

Red Sea and Nile

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The declaration affirms freedom of navigation and says governance of the Red Sea is the exclusive responsibility of its littoral states. It stresses respect for international law governing transboundary rivers, including the Nile, particularly the principle of causing no harm.

The leaders call for cooperation through prior notification, consultation, and consensus, and reject unilateral measures that could harm the existing water uses of the two downstream Nile states.

Somalia's unity

The declaration also affirms support for the unity and sovereignty of the Federal Republic of Somalia, rejecting any intervention or measures targeting its territorial integrity and national sovereignty.

It rejects any recognition or support for what it calls "Somaliland", saying this would undermine Somalia's sovereignty and unity.

The declaration supports Somalia's efforts to combat terrorism and strengthen state control across the country. It also calls on regional and international partners to provide adequate, sustainable, and predictable funding for the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), to support the security transition and enable an orderly transfer of security responsibilities to Somali forces.