Somalia: Somali PM Inspects New NISA Forces Trained to Boost Security in Galmudug

Balanballe, Somalia — Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre, accompanied by Galmudug President Ahmed Abdi Karie Qoor Qoor and National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) chief Mahad Mohamed Salad, has inspected newly recruited forces undergoing training at the Towfiiq Training Centre in central Somalia.

The officials visited the centre in Balanballe, in Galgaduud region, where new recruits are receiving training before joining NISA, according to a statement from the prime minister's office.

The recruits are being prepared to take part in security operations and efforts to strengthen stability in northern Galgaduud, an area where authorities have recently stepped up efforts to improve security and promote reconciliation.

During the visit, Barre stressed the importance of maintaining peace among communities in the region and urged local clans to support efforts aimed at strengthening stability.

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The prime minister called on communities to respect existing agreements and reconciliation initiatives, saying sustained cooperation was necessary to prevent renewed conflict and maintain security.

Barre also warned that anyone responsible for killing another person would face legal action.

He instructed security agencies to take legal measures against anyone involved in killings or other acts threatening public safety.

The visit comes as federal and regional authorities seek to strengthen security structures in Galmudug and expand the role of trained security personnel in areas affected by local disputes and insecurity.

Northern Galgaduud has experienced periods of clan-related violence and security challenges, prompting authorities and community leaders to pursue reconciliation alongside security measures.

The deployment of newly trained NISA personnel is expected to support intelligence and security operations in the region while complementing broader efforts by federal and Galmudug authorities to consolidate stability.

Barre's visit also underlined the federal government's continued involvement in security and reconciliation efforts in Galmudug, where cooperation between local communities and security institutions remains a key component of maintaining peace.

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