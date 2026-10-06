Somalia, Algeria Seek Stronger Cooperation On Agriculture and Food Security

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's Minister of Agriculture and Irrigation, Mohamed Abdi Hayir Maareeye, received Algeria's ambassador to Somalia on Monday for talks focused on strengthening cooperation between the two countries in agriculture, irrigation and food security.

The meeting, held at the ministry's headquarters in Mogadishu, centred on ways to expand agricultural collaboration, building on the longstanding relations between Somalia and Algeria.

The two sides discussed improving irrigation systems and water-resource management, as well as expanding agricultural research and the use of technology in the sector.

They also explored ways to encourage investment in agriculture, an area considered important for improving Somalia's food production and reducing its reliance on imports.

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Maareeye thanked the Algerian government for its support and longstanding friendship with Somalia, according to a statement from the ministry.

He stressed the importance of further strengthening cooperation between Mogadishu and Algiers, particularly in areas that could contribute to the development of Somalia's agricultural sector.

The discussions come as Somalia seeks to increase domestic food production and improve its resilience to drought and other climate-related challenges that have repeatedly affected farming and livestock-dependent communities.

Irrigation development and better management of water resources remain key priorities for Somalia, where much of agricultural production depends on seasonal rainfall.

The meeting also highlighted the potential role of agricultural technology and research in improving productivity and supporting farmers.

Somalia and Algeria have maintained diplomatic relations for decades, with cooperation extending across political, economic and development issues.

The latest talks reflect efforts by the two governments to deepen sector-specific cooperation, particularly in agriculture and food security, as Somalia works to strengthen its productive capacity and develop more sustainable farming systems.