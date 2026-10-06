Tanzania: Somalia's Parliament Speaker Attends 153rd IPU Assembly in Tanzania

Arusha, Tanzania — Somalia's Speaker of the House of the People, Abdirahman Mohamed Nur Jama, has attended the opening of the 153rd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in the northern Tanzanian city of Arusha.

The five-day assembly was officially opened by Tanzanian Prime Minister Mwigulu Lameck Nchemba, with parliamentary leaders and lawmakers from countries around the world attending the gathering.

The meeting brings together representatives of national parliaments to discuss issues ranging from good governance and parliamentary cooperation to public participation and equal opportunities.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

This year's assembly is being held under the theme of promoting good governance, strengthening cooperation among parliaments and empowering communities through inclusive participation, trust and equal opportunities.

The IPU gathering provides lawmakers with a platform to exchange experiences and discuss common challenges facing parliaments and democratic institutions.

Somalia's participation is led by Jama, who heads the country's lower house of parliament and represents Somalia in discussions with lawmakers from other countries.

The assembly is also expected to provide opportunities for bilateral and multilateral meetings among parliamentary delegations, allowing participants to discuss issues of mutual interest and explore ways to strengthen legislative cooperation.

The IPU, founded in 1889, is the global organization of national parliaments and works to promote parliamentary dialogue, peace, democracy and cooperation.

The Arusha assembly comes as Somalia continues efforts to strengthen its federal institutions and parliamentary processes amid a politically sensitive period in the country.

The Somali delegation is expected to take part in the assembly's sessions and discussions throughout the five-day meeting, which brings together parliamentary representatives from across the world.