Somalia: All 7 Surviving Pakistani Crew Members Rescued After Somalia Pirate Hijacking

6 October 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Islamabad — All seven Pakistani crew members who survived a pirate attack off Somalia's coast have been rescued, Pakistan's foreign minister said Monday.

The Palau-flagged oil tanker, MT Honour, was hijacked by Somali pirates in late April, around 30 nautical miles off Somalia's coast while sailing to Mogadishu. Ten of the 17 crew members aboard were Pakistani nationals.

The last three Pakistani survivors have been rescued and flown to Addis Ababa, accompanied by a team from the Pakistani Embassy in Djibouti, Ishaq Dar said on US social media company X.

They are expected to leave the Ethiopian capital for Karachi on the first available Ethiopian Airlines flight on Wednesday, he added.

Four other Pakistani crew members were rescued in late September, more than five months after the hijacking.

They arrived in Karachi on Sunday aboard an Ethiopian Airlines flight from Addis Ababa.

Three Pakistani crew members were killed during the incident, and their remains have also been repatriated to Pakistan.

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