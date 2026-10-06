Zimbabwe: Killer T Blames Alcohol for Threatening Messages, Apologises After Arrest

Zimdancehall superstar Killer T has publicly apologised to Ambassador Kwame Tapiwa Muzawazi, the Muzawazi family and the public following his arrest over threatening and insulting messages he allegedly sent.

In a statement, the musician, born Kelvin Kusikwenyu, admitted sending threatening, disrespectful and insulting voice notes to Muzawazi via WhatsApp on October 4, 2026.

Killer T said he was shocked after listening to the messages and realising the nature of what he had said.

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He attributed his conduct to heavy alcohol intoxication, but acknowledged that drinking was not an excuse for his actions.

"I admit I have been abusing alcohol. I was heavily intoxicated at the material time but that is not an excuse. I should never have drunk alcohol to those levels in the first place," he said.

The musician said he accepted full responsibility for his actions and acknowledged the impact of the incident on his reputation, family and fans.

"I have not only failed myself, I have failed and tarnished my name and brand. I have also been a very bad example to all youths who look up to me as a musician and celebrity in Zimbabwe," he said.

Killer T also directly appealed to Muzawazi and his family for forgiveness, saying he could not reverse the damage caused but hoped his apology would be accepted.

As the legal process continues, the musician said he intends to plead guilty to the charges.

"I can never deny or attempt to waste the court's time," he said.

Killer T further said the incident had prompted him to reflect on his relationship with alcohol and announced plans to quit drinking.

He said he had previously struggled with alcohol abuse and now wanted to use his experience to advocate against drug and substance abuse.