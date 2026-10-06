Nigeria: Lagos, Kano, Kaduna Top States With Most Registered Voters Ahead of 2027 Elections

6 October 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has revealed that Lagos, Kano and Kaduna have the highest number of registered voters ahead of the 2027 general election.

INEC Chairman Joash Amupitan disclosed this on Tuesday in Abuja, saying the national register of voters now stands at 110 million.

According to Amupitan, the figure covers the three phases of the commission's voter registration exercise.

He said the number makes Nigeria the largest democracy in Africa.

"The national register of voters now stands at 110 million, making Nigeria the largest democracy in Africa," Amupitan said.

Lagos leads the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory with 7,488,633 registered voters, followed by Kano with 6,570,276 and Kaduna with 4,662,640.

Katsina ranks fourth with 3,876,051 registered voters, while Rivers has 3,736,434.

Oyo follows with 3,588,111 voters, while Delta has 3,525,988.

Benue has 3,057,225 registered voters, followed by Ogun with 3,037,981.

Bauchi completes the top 10 with 3,012,547 registered voters.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

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