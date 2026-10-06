Rwanda: Industrial Output Grows 6.8 Percent in August

Industrial output in Rwanda's formal sector increased by 6.8 per cent in August 2026 compared with the same month last year, driven by strong growth in mining and quarrying and electricity production.

According to the Index of Industrial Production released by the National Institute of Statistics of Rwanda (NISR), mining and quarrying output rose by 26 per cent, while electricity production increased by 17.6 per cent.

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Water and waste management also recorded growth of 10.5 per cent, while manufacturing output increased by 4.8 per cent.

The annual average growth of industrial output stood at 6.2 per cent, according to the report.

Manufacturing growth

Manufacturing, which accounts for the largest share of the industrial production index, grew by 4.8 per cent in August compared with the same month in 2025.

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The increase was supported by food processing, whose output rose by 7 per cent.

Furniture and other manufacturing activities increased by 10.4 per cent, while manufacturing of metal products, machinery and equipment grew by 10.8 per cent.

Manufacturing of chemicals, rubber and plastic products increased by 6.3 per cent, while non-metallic mineral products rose by 6.1 per cent.

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Wood, paper and printing activities increased by 7.3 per cent.

However, production of beverages and tobacco declined by 3.2 per cent.

Mining and quarrying recorded the strongest annual growth among the four industrial activities, increasing by 26 per cent in August.

Electricity production followed with growth of 17.6 per cent, while water and waste management increased by 10.5 per cent.