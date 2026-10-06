Kenya: NPS Steps Up Road Safety Enforcement After Salama Crash As Accidents Rise

6 October 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — The National Police Service has announced intensified road safety enforcement and targeted operations across the country following a recent surge in fatal crashes, including the Salama accident that claimed 17 lives.

The NPS said the recent string of road crashes had resulted in deaths, serious injuries and destruction of property, prompting police to step up both enforcement and public sensitisation measures.

The Service attributed many crashes to human error, citing reckless driving and overtaking, speeding, driver fatigue and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

"All road users--drivers, motorcyclists, pedal cyclists and pedestrians--are urged to exercise vigilance and strictly observe traffic laws," NPS Spokesperson Muchi Nyaga said in a statement.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The heightened enforcement comes days after the Salama crash, in which 17 people were killed, renewing concerns over dangerous driving and compliance with traffic regulations on Kenyan roads.

The NPS said traffic officers had been directed to remain vigilant, professional and proactive in enforcing traffic laws and protecting road users.

"In collaboration with other transport stakeholders, the NPS will continue to strengthen enforcement and public awareness measures to promote safer roads, including targeted operations across the country," Nyaga said.

The Service said enforcement alone would not be sufficient to curb road deaths, stressing that motorists and other road users must take personal responsibility for their safety.

"General road safety depends to a large extent on discipline and basic common sense, underpinned by the self-evident truth that road safety is a shared responsibility," the NPS said.

The latest intervention targets all categories of road users, with police urging motorists to avoid speeding, dangerous overtaking and driving while fatigued or under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The NPS further called on members of the public to report suspicious or erratic behaviour on the roads to the nearest police station or law enforcement officer.

The Service said it remained committed to protecting life and property and appealed to the public to cooperate with the enhanced road safety measures.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.