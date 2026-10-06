Zimbabwe: Tungwarara Confirms He Was Airlifted, Refutes Claims He Is Sick - Sources Say He Is Now Recovering

PRESIDENTIAL Advisor Paul Tungwarara has confirmed that he was airlifted to South Africa but disputed that this was due to a medical emergency.

Sources who, however, spoke to NewZimbabwe.com have confirmed that Tungwarara was taken in sick and later airlifted to South Africa.

"It was not serious, and he is responding well," sources said early Tuesday morning.

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Tungwarara was understood to have suffered a mild heart attack, which happens when blood flow through a coronary artery is partially blocked rather than completely cut off.

Later reports by online publication ZimLive.com indicated that he had been diagnosed with angina, which is a medical condition where the heart fails to receive enough oxygen-rich blood.

Speaking as he fed fish at one of his South African mansions, Tungwarara, seemingly moving with a limp, said he knew that there were people who were wishing he was sick.

"I have visited South Africa to look for money as someone who learnt how to do that. I am taking care of my businesses and feeding my fish this side," said Tungwarara as he threw pellets into his pond.

"Some wish that I be sick, some wish that I be on a wheelchair, some are saying I suffered a stroke while others are saying I was airlifted.

"Yes, I was airlifted, but I was airlifted for other reasons, not being sick. I am coming back."

Airlifting occurs when medical transport is critical, and ground ambulances cannot reach, safely navigate, or transport the patient fast enough.