Somalia: President Isaias Holds Talks With Somali President

Egypt — President Isaias Afwerki met with Mr. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, in El Alamein City in the mid-morning hours today for extensive talks on bilateral relations and other matters of vital importance to both countries.

The two Heads of State underlined the imperative of consolidating a conducive political climate that rejects external agendas of interference to safeguard and guarantee the territorial integrity, stability, and peace of Somalia and the unity of its people.

President Isaias further remarked that federal governance architectures in Somalia and other countries in our region have often failed to meet the peoples' hopes and aspirations for unity and cohesion. Political frameworks that polarize socio-economic, religious, and ethnic differences to foment perennial crises and encourage foreign interventions ought to be supplanted by citizenship-based governance architectures.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, for his part, conveyed his gratitude to President Isaias Afwerki and the Eritrean people for their firm stance and support for the Government and people of Somalia.

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President Isaias Afwerki also met yesterday afternoon in El Alamein with General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, Chairman of Sudan's Sovereignty Council, for extensive discussions on bilateral relations as well as regional and international matters of mutual interest to both countries.

The meeting, which took place on the margins of the Quadrilateral Consultative Summit, forms part of the regular consultations between the leaders on bilateral relations and other broad issues of mutual interest.