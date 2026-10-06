Uganda: Tooro King Reappoints Rwomiire As Acting Prime Minister

Fort Portal — Omukama Edward Rukidi Nyabongo I has reappointed Calvin Armstrong Rwomiire Akiiki as acting Prime Minister of Tooro Kingdom for a six-month transitional period as the institution begins a new chapter following the death of Omukama Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV.

The appointment was announced on Monday by the King's Principal Personal Secretary and spokesperson, Paul Nyakaana Businge. Nyakaana said Rwomiire, who served as Prime Minister from February 2025 until Oyo's death in August, had been entrusted with guiding the kingdom through the transition to the new reign. As part of the new leadership structure, Nyabongo also reappointed Prince Charles Kamurasi as head of the Babiito royal clan, known as Musuuga, with Bernard Kato Rwakatale as his assistant.

The King has also appointed an 11-member advisory committee to advise and support the administration as it takes forward the affairs of the kingdom. The committee comprises Erisa Kakyomya, Chris Kaijuka, Peace Mutuzo, Binta Kasoojo, Monica Rubombora, William Byaruhanga, Aston Kajara, Monsignor Isaiah Mayombo, Flavia Kabahenda, Abdallah Mangalija and Bernard Tungwako.

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Speaking after his reappointment, Rwomiire thanked Nyabongo for entrusting him with another opportunity to serve the kingdom, saying he had accepted the responsibility with utmost seriousness. He called for support from the royal family, kingdom leaders and the people of Tooro as he begins his second term under the new reign. Rwomiire said he had already constituted a cabinet and presented it to the King for consideration, which he would work with during the six-month transitional period.

He also thanked ministers who served in his previous cabinet and paid tribute to the late Omukama Oyo for allowing him to serve during his reign. Rwomiire said the administration would prioritise clearing salary arrears owed to staff working at the kingdom's administrative offices in Muchwa and strengthening systems within the kingdom administration. The administration also plans to complete incubation hubs established under the Tooro Youth Empowerment Project and expand programmes aimed at creating opportunities for young people.

Other priorities include organising the King's visits to all nine counties of Tooro, promoting agriculture, completing the Masaza tournament, which had reached the semi-final stage when Oyo died, and developing a strategic plan for the kingdom. Rwomiire also pledged to strengthen accountability and ensure that kingdom resources and programmes are properly managed.

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He called on the people of Tooro to remain united and work with the King, saying the kingdom had entered a new chapter that required cooperation among its subjects and leaders. The changes came about a week after Nyabongo was formally crowned as successor to Omukama Oyo, who died in August at the age of 34 while receiving treatment in the United States.