Uganda: Uedcl Invests Shs240m to Boost Power Supply in Butebo

Butebo — The Uganda Electricity Distribution Company Limited (UEDCL) has invested more than Shs240 million in electricity distribution infrastructure in Butebo District, in a move expected to improve power reliability and support growing commercial and industrial activity in the area.

The projects, commissioned over the weekend, include the extension of the electricity distribution network to Petete and the installation of a 100kVA transformer at a developing mini-industrial park in Kabarekere Village.

At Petete Primary School, UEDCL extended the distribution network to connect the school to the national grid after it had completed internal electrical wiring but remained without a power connection.

The extension also connects Petete Church, surrounding households and Petete Town Council offices, with a new transformer installed to support the additional load.

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The second intervention targets emerging industrial and agro-processing activity in Kabarekere Village, near St. Paul High School.

UEDCL installed a 100kVA transformer to provide adequate capacity for a mini-industrial park under construction. The site had previously relied on a distant 25kVA single-phase transformer located about 600 metres away, which was considered inadequate for the park's projected electricity demand of 48kW.

"With growing commercial activity and agro-processing in the area, we anticipate increased electricity demand. We have therefore installed a new 100kVA transformer to provide the capacity needed to support industrial and agro-processing activities," UEDCL Managing Director Eng. Joselynne Rwabwogo said.

The projects were commissioned during a thanksgiving ceremony in Petete officiated by Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja in honour of Energy Minister Dr. Monica Musenero.

The investment comes amid efforts by UEDCL to strengthen electricity distribution infrastructure and respond to concerns over power reliability and service delivery.

Rwabwogo said the company had embarked on a nationwide stakeholder engagement programme to strengthen collaboration with local leaders, address customer concerns and gather feedback to guide improvements in service delivery.

She acknowledged challenges associated with power outages and said UEDCL was implementing both immediate and long-term infrastructure interventions to address network constraints and accommodate rising electricity demand.

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"These interventions reaffirm our commitment to strengthening the electricity distribution network, improving reliability and delivering better quality power to customers across the country," Rwabwogo said.

The new infrastructure is expected to improve access to electricity for households and public institutions while providing additional capacity for businesses and agro-processing enterprises in Butebo.

For the district, the investment also highlights the growing importance of reliable electricity infrastructure as local authorities seek to attract investment, expand economic activity and support value addition in agriculture.