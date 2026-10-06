Uganda: Reproductive Health Uganda Strengthens Community Action Against Teenage Pregnancy in Kapedo, Karenga - By Richard Onapatum

Prolonged drought and household poverty are making it harder for some families in Kapedo Town Council to keep their children in school, increasing adolescents' vulnerability to early marriage, exploitation and teenage pregnancy.

Against this backdrop, Reproductive Health Uganda (RHU) has strengthened community engagement and collaboration with local leaders, health workers and other duty bearers to address challenges affecting adolescents through a community baraza in Kapedo.

The dialogue brought together adolescents, parents, community members, health workers, teachers, local leaders, religious and opinion leaders and other stakeholders to examine the causes and effects of teenage pregnancy and identify practical, community-led solutions.

The engagement also provided a platform for residents to discuss challenges openly, share experiences and better understand where adolescents and families can access appropriate health, psychosocial and protection services.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Anero Florence Apuun, Karenga District Focal Person and RHU representative, emphasised the importance of ensuring that adolescents can access health services without fear, stigma or discrimination.

She also highlighted the need for stronger referral pathways linking communities, schools and health facilities so vulnerable adolescents can receive timely medical, psychosocial and protection services.

For Nakiru Lilly, a community member from Kapedo-Karenga Sub-county, the dialogues have helped residents gain information, discuss teenage pregnancy more openly and understand where to seek support.

"Before these engagements, teenage pregnancy was a challenge that many people in our community talked about, but we did not always have enough information or know where to seek support and appropriate services.

"The RHU barazas have created a safe space where community members can openly discuss these challenges, share experiences and identify solutions together.

"One of the key changes we have seen is the strengthening of referral pathways. When a teenage pregnancy case is identified, community members are now more aware of where to refer the young person for the necessary health services, counselling and other support.

"The barazas have also reminded us that preventing teenage pregnancy is not the responsibility of one person or one organisation. It requires parents, young people, health workers, leaders and the entire community to work together.

"As a community, we are grateful to RHU for this intervention in our district. We encourage RHU to continue conducting the barazas and community engagements because they are helping us to increase awareness, strengthen referral systems and take collective action to protect and support our young people."

Nakiru Lilly, Community Member, Kapedo-Karenga Sub-county

The dialogue identified poverty, drought, school dropout, early marriage, alcohol and substance use, and inadequate access to adolescent-friendly information and services among the concerns affecting adolescents in the community.

Olanya Francis, who represented the Town Clerk, said addressing teenage pregnancy requires stronger responsibility at household and community level. He called for action against parents and guardians who facilitate child marriages and emphasised the responsibility of teachers and other adults to protect learners from sexual exploitation and abuse.

Lokiria Ben, LC3 Chairperson, called for stronger referral mechanisms through Community Development Officers and other stakeholders, alongside the creation and strengthening of youth corners where adolescents can access counselling, life-skills education, health information and referrals.

At the health-service level, Achoro Gabriel, Health Inspector, encouraged pregnant adolescents to seek antenatal care early and receive appropriate counselling and nutrition support. He also urged families and community members to support adolescent mothers rather than stigmatise them.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Women Pregnancy and Childbirth By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The baraza highlighted that teenage pregnancy cannot be addressed through health interventions alone. Education, child protection, household livelihoods, nutrition, parenting, alcohol use and community leadership all influence adolescents' vulnerability.

Participants consequently called for stronger school-retention interventions, community protection structures, youth-friendly services, community monitoring and action against child marriage. They also recommended continued dialogue in other parishes and hard-to-reach areas around Kapedo.

For RHU, the engagement provides an opportunity to strengthen community ownership and ensure that adolescents and vulnerable families are connected to appropriate health, psychosocial and protection services.

Stakeholders further committed to continued coordination and follow-up involving the Town Council, schools, health facilities, parents, youth representatives and child-protection actors to monitor progress and follow up on agreed actions.