Angola: Afcon 2027 Qualifiers - Supporters Confident in Angola Victory

Luanda — Football fans expressed confidence on Monday (05), in Luanda, regarding a victory for the National Team against Malawi, in the second match of the qualifiers for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Speaking to ANGOP, Helder Ngola considered this to be a match where high expectations are placed on the National Team, given the positive impression left by the draw against Egypt on the opening game.

He mentioned that head coach Aliou Cissé has brought a new mindset to the squad, a factor that, in his opinion, could contribute to a triumph. Hélder predicts a 3-0 victory and called on suporters living in the capital to be present at the 11 de Novembro Stadium.

Meanwhile, Tomé Kuamba guaranteed his support for the Angola, expecting the team to secure its first victory in this qualification phase.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

For Portássio Gonga, Angola will win 3-0, with goals from Zine Salvador (twice) and Mabulu.

On the other hand, Abílio de Oliveira noted that the National Team has historically faced difficulties winning matches against theoretically accessible opponents, but stated his belief that they will claim the first three points and join Egypt at the top of the group with four points.

Otilia Bendinha, in turn, expects a balanced match between the two teams and predicts a scoreless draw, despite rooting for the National Team. Even so, she urged fans to attend the stadium to support and encourage the players.

The match between Angola and Malawi is scheduled for Tuesday at 8:00 PM at the 11 de Novembro Stadium.

Both teams make up Group B of the qualifiers for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), which will be co-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda.

Angola has one point in the standings, resulting from the scoreless draw against Egypt on the first match, while Malawi has three points following a 2-0 victory over South Sudan.

Group B is led by Egypt with four points, followed by Malawi with three, and Angola with one. South Sudan occupies the bottom position, still without any points.

AG/VC/CF/jmc