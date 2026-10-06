Angola: Afcon 2027 Qualifiers - Coach Aliou Cissé Highlights Confidence Against Malawi

Luanda — National coach Aliou Cissé stated, on Monday (05) in Luanda, that the team is confident and will do everything possible to secure the three points, despite acknowledging the difficulties that Malawi may present in Tuesday's match.

According to the coach, speaking at a press conference previewing the match, the group is prepared to neutralize the opponent's movement and achieve their objective of winning at home in this fixture counting for the second round of Group B in the qualifiers for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN 2027).

Cissé remained cautious and avoided revealing the tactics he intends to use in the match.

Echoing the coach's desire was central defender Kinito, who stated that this is a match where the players aim to double their motivation and inspiration, as they are playing at home with the support of their families, friends, and all Angolans.

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Before the press conference, the team put the finishing touches on their preparations for the 12th encounter against the Malawians during a training session that focused, among other things, on physical activation, light running, and low-intensity ball drills.

Angola occupies 3rd place in Group B with one point, while Malawi is 2nd with three points. Egypt leads the group with four points, whereas South Sudan is in last place without a point.

The head-to-head record between Angola and Malawi favors the national team, which has five wins, three draws, and three defeats. Of the 11 encounters, two took place in the 2004 CAN qualifying phase, one in the final tournament of the 2010 CAN hosted in Angola, and the rest in the COSAFA Cup.

JAD/VC/CF/jmc