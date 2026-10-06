Nigeria: Lawma Revokes Licences of Six Waste Operators

- The Lagos Waste Management Authority, LAWMA, has revoked the operational licences of six Private Sector Participation, PSP, waste collection operators over their alleged failure to meet required service delivery standards in parts of the state.

The Managing Director of LAWMA, Dr Muyiwa Gbadegesin, announced the action on Tuesday during a management briefing at the agency's headquarters in Ijora-Olopa, Lagos.

Gbadegesin said the enforcement action was part of the authority's efforts to strengthen the PSP framework and ensure that only operators with the capacity to provide effective waste collection services remained in operation.

"Our responsibility is to ensure that every operator serving Lagos residents has the capacity to deliver reliable and efficient waste collection services.

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"Where an operator is unable to meet the required capacity, we will take the necessary regulatory action to protect service delivery and the interests of residents," he said.

The affected operators and their respective coverage areas are:

K-HS Integrated Services, formerly Gboleybos Nigeria Limited -- Ward C1, Slot A, Abosan, Igbogbo-Baiyeku LCDA;

Deshasat Enterprises -- Ibereko/LIMCA, Olorunda LCDA;

Bailas Nigeria Company -- Sabo Oniba, Ojo Local Government Area;

Guestimate Environmental Protection Company -- Papa Ashafa II, Orile Agege LCDA;

Evabol Ventures -- Oluwa 1, Ajeromi-Ifelodun Local Government Area; and

Korad Closet Empire Limited -- Oke-Ira/Powerline, Ojodu LCDA.

Gbadegesin clarified that K-HS Integrated Services voluntarily surrendered its coverage area, while LAWMA terminated the contracts of the remaining five operators following what the agency described as sustained capacity concerns.

He reassured residents in the affected communities that LAWMA had deployed measures to ensure uninterrupted waste collection services across the six locations pending the conclusion of replacement arrangements.

The LAWMA boss also urged residents to maintain proper waste disposal practices and engage only verified waste management operators.