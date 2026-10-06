Ghana: Education Ministry Salutes Ghanaian Teachers On World Teachers' Day

6 October 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Jacob Aggrey

The Ministry of Education has congratulated teachers across Ghana as the country joins the rest of the world to celebrate World Teachers' Day 2026.

In a statement issued on October 5, the Ministry described teachers as being at the heart of Ghana's education system, saying they play an important role in shaping the minds, character and future of children.

It commended teachers for their dedication, professionalism and sacrifices, particularly those working in deprived and hard to reach communities across the country.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The Ministry said the government, through the Ministry of Education, remains committed to transforming the education sector by improving access, the quality of education, learning outcomes and relevant skills needed for national development.

It stressed that no education reform could succeed without the contribution of teachers.

According to the Ministry, it will continue to work with teachers, their unions and other stakeholders to strengthen the teaching profession, improve professional development and address concerns relating to their welfare and working conditions.

The Ministry called on parents, communities and Ghanaians to appreciate and support teachers for the important role they play in the development of the country.

"Thank you for your dedication. Thank you for your sacrifice. Thank you for shaping Ghana's future," the Ministry stated as it wished teachers a happy World Teachers' Day.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.