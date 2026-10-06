Ghana: Gnfs to Integrate Fire Safety Education Into Basic School Curriculum

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) is collaborating with the Ghana Education Service (GES), the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA) and Ulster University to integrate fire safety education into Ghana's basic school curriculum.

The initiative, under the leadership of Chief Fire Officer Daniella Mawusi Ntow Sarpong, seeks to equip children with practical knowledge on fire prevention, safe behaviour and emergency response from an early age.

The programme, initially developed by the GNFS and Ulster University, has been refined through engagements with education and fire safety experts and has been presented to the Chief Fire Officer for consideration.