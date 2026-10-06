South Africa: DA, EFF, Actionsa Demand Answers On Mckenzie-Linked Ticketpro Deal

Questions over Bakang Lethoko's appointment as Ticketpro CEO have intensified, with opposition parties alleging political influence and calling for disclosure of ownership, funding and contracts.

Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie's latest controversy centres on allegations that he appointed and benefited close associates and Patriotic Alliance members in Ticketpro's new corporate structure, the Ticketpro Group.

On Monday, Daily Maverick revealed that McKenzie's former chief of staff and chairperson of the Formula One Bid Steering Committee, Bakang Lethoko, was named CEO of Ticketpro.

The matter has raised concerns over potential conflicts of interest, political interference and a lack of transparency ahead of the 2027 Men's Cricket World Cup to be hosted by South Africa.

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The ticketing company serves Cricket South Africa and the South African Football Association. Additionally, two other people linked to the PA serve as directors in Ticketpro's corporate structure, the Ticketpro Group.

Lethoko's appointment comes as South Africa is about to host the 2027 Men's Cricket World Cup, with hundreds of millions of rands in ticket sales at stake.

The investigation Gayton McKenzie-linked empowerment consortium scores Ticketpro deal ahead of 2027 Cricket World Cup October 5, 2026

The DA, EFF and ActionSA have raised questions over alleged political influence in the Ticketpro saga, while highlighting McKenzie's alleged history of controversial appointments.

'19 positions in two years'

The DA said...