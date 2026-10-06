South Africa: My Phone Needed a New Battery, Not a New Religion

Replacing a phone every two years is wasteful, but getting a new battery can be risky and expensive in a repair market shaped by manufacturer lock-in.

About two months ago, I came to one of those fundamental realisations.

I could not go on like this. There had to be a better way. This had to stop ruling my life.

Either my phone or its battery had to go.

Considering the tribal division between Android users and members of the iCult in my family, this was immediately seized upon as a chance to convert me to their long-held gospel.

However, bolstered by my son, who is also not paranoid about Android, I decided to hold fast.

I was going to do something I'd never done before; I was going to get a new battery for my phone.

A big part of my motivation was to get out of this two-year cycle that I feel I've been on since about 2000. For some accounting reason the cellphone networks decided the best way to make money and keep their subscribers was to offer an upgrade every two years.

That led to huge innovation in the cellphone industry.

And the final outcome of that was the sort of triopoly we have now.

You have Apple and their cult, Google's Android system which is really led by Samsung but supported by...