South Africa: Hisense Marks 30 Years in South Africa With Commitment to Local Growth and Innovation

Hisense South Africa is marking 30 years in the country this October, a milestone that traces the company's growth from its first overseas subsidiary into one of its most significant global manufacturing operations, producing televisions and refrigerators in Atlantis, Western Cape, for South African consumers.

Established in October 1996, Hisense SA's three decades in the country have seen the business grow well beyond consumer electronics retail into local manufacturing, nationwide after-sales service, skills development, and community development. Hisense's most significant investment in the country came in 2013, when it established a R350 million manufacturing facility in Atlantis together with the China-Africa Development Fund.

To mark the anniversary, Hisense SA hosted an exclusive media tour of the facility, giving journalists a behind-the-scenes look at the production lines and the people who run them.

The Atlantis Plant has the capacity to produce up to one million televisions and 500,000 refrigerators a year. By mid-2024 it had produced approximately 4.5 million televisions and 2.9 million refrigerators in total. Refrigerators were exported to Europe for the first time in 2022, positioning South Africa as an export base within Hisense's global operations.

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"Quality assurance is built into the plant's daily rhythm rather than treated as a periodic audit." shares Luna Nortje, Deputy General Manager at Hisense SA. "On the refrigeration lines, this includes daily performance and safety checks, routine inspections, and monthly testing of energy consumption and freezing capacity."

The Atlantis facility directly employs more than 1,000 South Africans, most...