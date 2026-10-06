South Africa: Children Are Dying in Pain Because SA's Palliative Care Is So Poor - Report

6 October 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Sean Christie

The damning report from the World Health Organization confirms what professionals already know.

A child lies dying of cancer in a hospital in Ingwavuma, a remote part of KwaZulu-Natal. Social worker Taryn Bell tries to organise morphine. Without success. The baby dies screaming in pain.

A World Health Organization (WHO) audit of cancer services in South Africa's public health system in May found that South Africa is failing to provide adequate palliative care. The audit, known as an imPACT Review, is yet to be published.

Children are the most neglected population when it comes to palliative care. More than 800,000 children each year in South Africa have life-limiting illnesses, according to research done by Unicef and the International Children's Palliative Care Network. Yet there are only five children's hospices in the country.

Bell and her husband, a doctor, run two of them: Butterfly Palliative Home at Ingwavuma in KwaZulu-Natal, on the border with Eswatini, and in Empangeni.

Bell remembers the one-month-old with congenital heart disease.

Low-dose morphine had been prescribed by a paediatrician, with the agreement of the child's mother. The medicine was out of stock in the local hospital, and Bell had to make a plan to get oral morphine from Empangeni, 300km away. But the hospital ward sister did not...

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