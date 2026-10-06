South Africa: Do Pimple Patches Actually Work? Here's What the Science Says

6 October 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Lisa Byrom

Pimple patches may improve a spot overnight, yet irritation risks and weak evidence suggest they're likely not a substitute for acne treatment.

You're standing in the skincare aisle and pimple patches are everywhere - clear ones, flesh-coloured ones, stars, hearts. They promise to flatten a pimple overnight.

Then there are those satisfying social media videos where someone peels off a pimple patch to reveal a much calmer-looking pimple underneath.

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But do pimple patches actually work? And what are they really doing to your skin?

What's a pimple?

A pimple forms when a hair follicle gets clogged with oil, dead skin cells and bacteria, causing inflammation, redness and sometimes a pus-filled head. You might also hear a pimple called a "spot" or a "zit" - these are just names for the same thing.

"Acne" is the name for the broader skin condition of getting pimples recurrently (along with blackheads and whiteheads), rather than a word for a single pimple.

In this article we'll mostly stick to "pimple" for an individual lesion, and use "acne" only when we're talking about the overall condition.

Pimples affect an estimated 20.5% of people worldwide at any one time, and up to 80-85% of adolescents. This makes it one of the most common skin conditions.

What are pimple patches?

Pimple patches look like a TikTok-era...

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