South Africa: Fashioning Modern Magic From Deep Heritage Roots

Luxury fashion has become a canvas for cultural heritage in the tiny mountain kingdom of Lesotho. Welcome to the world of Thethana, a Maseru-based fashion brand that is turning heads for its innovative combination of traditional Basotho design and textiles and bold and stylish contemporary women's wear.

"To me fashion is not just about clothes," says Nkotseng Moleko, creative director and co-founder of Thethana, "it's about identity and culture, and celebrating the essence and beauty of the modern African woman."

Moleko and her cousin Malerotholi Maseribane started Thethana in 2018, and the brand has since grown from a small pop-up business into a women-led lifestyle brand fusing modern style with cultural depth.

Thethana has since been at global showcases like Africa Fashion Week London and the QOAI Fashion Show - and has expanded its retail presence beyond the country's borders, stocking select pieces at high-end spaces like the AfricaRise store in Sandton City.

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"Our inspiration came from seeing the lack of Basotho heritage in the world of contemporary African fashion," says Moleko.

"Countries like Ghana and Nigeria are so proud of their traditions, and we felt inspired to combine Basotho heritage with contemporary slow fashion that is modern, versatile and colourful."

Now the dream of taking Lesotho fashion to the world is a little closer - Thethana has been selected as one of the finalists in Création Africa, a groundbreaking multimillion-rand development that supports emerging cultural and creative entrepreneurs in South Africa, Lesotho and Malawi.

Thethana was...