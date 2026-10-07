Malawi: Airtel Malawi Rewards Scorchers Squad With 5G Routers After Landmark WAFCON Campaign

Airtel Malawi has rewarded members of the Malawi Women's National Football Team, the Scorchers, with 5G routers and a year-long data subscription in recognition of their outstanding run at the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

The telecommunications company said the team's achievements marked a significant moment for Malawian football and warranted tangible recognition.

Airtel Malawi's Head of Public Relations, Steven Kapoloma, described the Scorchers' campaign as historic, noting that their progression to the final during their maiden appearance at the continental tournament was an accomplishment worthy of celebration.

"The achievement of reaching the final in their maiden WAFCON appearance is remarkable and deserves to be rewarded," he said.

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A total of 50 routers will be distributed, with recipients including players, members of the technical team and officials who travelled with the squad to Morocco.

The initiative has been welcomed by the Football Association of Malawi (FAM).

Executive Committee member Major General Gilbert Mitawa said the reward recognised the dedication shown by the team and could serve as further encouragement ahead of future assignments.

He added that acknowledging the players' efforts would help inspire them to continue performing at a high level when representing Malawi.

The recognition comes as the Scorchers turn their attention to Olympic qualification.

They are scheduled to face Zimbabwe in the qualifiers for the 2028 Olympic Games, with the first leg set to be played at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe on Friday.