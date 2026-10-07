Africa: Malawi's U-23 AFCON Dream Ends As Eswatini Progress

6 October 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Wilfred Golden,

Malawi's Junior Flames have been knocked out of the CAF Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers after a 1-1 draw away to Eswatini, with the hosts progressing 2-1 on aggregate.

Trailing 1-0 from the first leg at Bingu National Stadium, Malawi needed a strong response but were unable to break the deadlock in the opening half.

Eswatini took a significant step towards qualification in the 76th minute when Njongo Siphelele scored to put the hosts ahead and extend their aggregate lead.

The Junior Flames continued to push for a way back into the contest and levelled late through John Nchema. However, the equaliser was not enough to alter the outcome of the tie.

The match ended 1-1, securing a 2-1 aggregate victory for Eswatini and bringing Malawi's Under-23 AFCON qualifying campaign to an end.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.