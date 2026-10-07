Africa: Malawi's U-23 AFCON Dream Ends As Eswatini Progress

Malawi's Junior Flames have been knocked out of the CAF Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers after a 1-1 draw away to Eswatini, with the hosts progressing 2-1 on aggregate.

Trailing 1-0 from the first leg at Bingu National Stadium, Malawi needed a strong response but were unable to break the deadlock in the opening half.

Eswatini took a significant step towards qualification in the 76th minute when Njongo Siphelele scored to put the hosts ahead and extend their aggregate lead.

The Junior Flames continued to push for a way back into the contest and levelled late through John Nchema. However, the equaliser was not enough to alter the outcome of the tie.

The match ended 1-1, securing a 2-1 aggregate victory for Eswatini and bringing Malawi's Under-23 AFCON qualifying campaign to an end.