Malawi Awaits IMF Verdict On Talks, With Lilongwe Hopeful of a Positive Outcome

The International Monetary Fund is expected to issue a statement shortly on the outcome of its discussions with the Malawian government, with officials in Lilongwe expressing hope that the assessment will be favourable.

An IMF mission held talks with Finance Minister Joseph Mwanamvekha, senior government and Reserve Bank of Malawi officials, a range of stakeholders outside government, and representatives of the country's development partners.

Officials at Capital Hill, the seat of government in Lilongwe, say they are anticipating a positive outcome, pointing to what they described as the constructive spirit in which discussions were conducted.

Malawi is seeking a new Extended Credit Facility arrangement with the Fund, after its previous programme lapsed in May 2025 without a completed review.

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The IMF has consistently said that any significant new financing will depend on the country demonstrating stronger fiscal discipline, improved management of its foreign exchange regime, a credible path to debt sustainability, and progress in rebuilding international reserves.

Government sources suggest Mwanamvekha made a robust case to the IMF team during the talks, setting out the administration's record on economic management.

The outcome of the mission will be closely watched, with Malawi's economy under mounting strain from fuel shortages, a widening gap between the official and parallel exchange rates, and persistent pressure on foreign currency reserves.

A favourable assessment would mark a significant step toward unlocking fresh IMF support, though any new financing arrangement is likely to come with conditions attached.