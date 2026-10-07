Liberia: Kaal President Pushes Digital Skills for Capital Market Growth

President of the Korean Liberian Alumni Association (KAAL), Mr. Allison K. Telee has called for greater investment in knowledge sharing and digital capacity building as Liberia seeks to strengthen its capital markets and accelerate economic growth.

Telee made the remarks while speaking to students during an educational engagement focused on "Digital Capacity Building for Capital Market Development and Economic Growth."

He said the initiative was designed to simplify technical financial concepts and make them more accessible to students and young professionals.

Telee, who expressed his passion for engaging students, particularly those pursuing accounting and business-related courses, said strengthening students' understanding of financial systems is essential to building Liberia's future economic capacity.

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"I always have a passion to engage with students," Telee said, explaining that his presentation would seek to break down technical issues surrounding capital markets and digital finance in the simplest possible manner.

He said KAAL's work is guided by three major pillars: corporate social responsibility, knowledge sharing, and people-to-people relationships.

According to Telee, the organization's corporate social responsibility program focuses on supporting underserved communities and institutions, including hospitals and schools.

He cited KAAL's outreach to health institutions such as John F. Kennedy Medical Center, Redemption Hospital among others, as examples of its efforts to provide support to communities.

President Telee said KAAL had also expanded its outreach beyond Montserrado County, noting that the organization recently traveled to Bong and Bomi Counties as part of efforts to engage and support members of the medical community.

"We have stepped out beyond Montserrado County. We visited Bong and Bomi counties as part of our community engagements and identifying with indigents. We see this as a way of showing love to our people," he said, emphasizing the organization's commitment to extending its social interventions beyond Monrovia.

Telee identified knowledge sharing as another important pillar of KAAL's activities and said the organization intends to use educational engagements to expose students and communities to a broad range of issues affecting society.

He said future engagements could feature experts discussing topics including climate change, digital capital markets, diplomacy, drug and substance abuse, and public health.

"These are areas that are very much essential to you," Telee told the students, encouraging them to take advantage of opportunities to acquire knowledge beyond the classroom, as knowledge is power.

He said such initiatives are intended to complement formal education while helping young people develop practical knowledge relevant to Liberia's economic and social development.

The KAAL president also highlighted the importance of strengthening people-to-people relationships between Liberia and South Korea, noting that diplomatic relations should extend beyond government-to-government engagements but also among individual citizens.

He explained that while governments represent countries at the official diplomatic level, stronger people-to-people connections can create opportunities for individuals, businesses and communities in both countries to establish lasting relationships.

According to Telee, stronger ties could eventually facilitate trade, business networking and the exchange of products and services between Liberia and South Korea.

He said Liberians could develop networks in South Korea to promote Liberian products, while similar opportunities could be created for Korean businesses and individuals interested in Liberia.

Telee said KAAL's activities form part of a broader effort to strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

He explained that similar Korean-related associations and networks operate in several countries, including Cameroon, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, among others.

Turning to the central theme of his presentation, Telee acknowledged that the concept of capital markets remains relatively unfamiliar to many Liberians.

He urged students of economics, accounting and business to develop a stronger understanding of how capital markets contribute to national economic development.

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Telee explained that economic growth is generally measured through indicators such as changes in a country's gross domestic product and other economic performance measures.

He said sustained economic growth should ultimately translate into improved living conditions, increased employment opportunities and greater purchasing power for citizens.

"When there is growth in a nation, it means there is a sign of prosperity," he said, adding that economic growth is expected to create opportunities for both government employees and private-sector businesses.

Telee noted that increased employment allows citizens to earn income and exercise greater purchasing power, thereby stimulating commerce and economic activity.

He emphasized, however, that economic growth should not be viewed simply as a statistical figure, but as a measure whose benefits should ultimately be reflected in the lives of ordinary citizens.

The KAAL president's engagement is part of the association's broader efforts to promote professional development, knowledge sharing, community engagement and stronger Liberia South Korea people-to-people relations.