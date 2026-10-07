Uganda: Tayebwa Urges MPs to Prioritise Climate Action, Disaster Prevention

Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa has urged Members of Parliament to use their legislative, budgeting, oversight and representation roles to help Uganda prevent climate-related disasters and build resilience.

Tayebwa said climate change can no longer be treated as an issue for speeches and conferences, but requires concrete action and investment in long-term solutions.

He made the remarks on Tuesday while opening a two-day induction for members of the Parliamentary Committee on Climate Change and the Committee on Natural Resources at Mestil Hotel in Kampala.

Tayebwa said the 12th Parliament would be judged by how effectively it prevents climate-related disasters and protects future generations.

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"History will judge the 12th Parliament not by how many sittings we had, or how many conferences we attended, but on how we prevented disasters from happening again," Tayebwa said.

He urged MPs to ensure climate considerations are incorporated into government programmes and public spending, warning that investments in development could be wiped out if the country fails to address the effects of climate change.

Tayebwa said government should focus more on preventing climate-related disasters than repeatedly spending public money responding to their aftermath.

He cited recurring flooding along River Nyamwamba in Kasese, where communities are repeatedly displaced, as an example of a problem requiring a lasting solution.

He questioned whether government should continue spending money every year on tents, blankets and food for communities affected by floods and famine instead of investing in measures that could prevent or reduce the impact of such disasters.

He also cited Ntoroko District as an area at high risk from climate change, saying some families had already lost large portions of their land after it was submerged.

Tayebwa said climate action must also extend to agriculture, warning that changing weather patterns could undermine programmes intended to improve household incomes and food security.

He called for greater adoption of climate-smart agriculture, drought-resistant seeds, agroforestry and soil protection, as well as better-equipped agricultural extension workers.

"I do hope that we, as the 12th Parliament, can tie PDM funds to climate-smart agriculture, to drought-resistant seeds, to ensure we focus on agroforestry, soil protection, and also ensure that we have extension workers who are well equipped with knowledge to teach people on how they can do sustainable agriculture," he said.

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Tayebwa also urged Parliament to promote water harvesting in schools, hospitals and other public institutions and explore ways of increasing the use of renewable energy.

He said public institutions should be encouraged to generate their own electricity, including through solar installations, with surplus power potentially supplied to the national grid.

The Deputy Speaker further called for stronger oversight of forests and wetlands, saying Parliament must hold government agencies responsible for environmental protection accountable.

"We need to protect our forests. We need to keep these people in government who should protect our forests in check, on their toes," he said.

Tayebwa said Uganda is losing about 80,000 hectares of forest cover annually, describing the trend as unacceptable.

He also called for greater investment in weather forecasting to help farmers and communities prepare for extreme weather.

"We need to support Uganda National Meteorological Authority (UNMA), give them the equipment they need to give perfect projections," he said.

Tayebwa said farmers should also receive weather forecasts on their phones and in languages they understand so they can prepare before extreme weather events occur.