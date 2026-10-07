Uganda: Bell Lager Bankrolls Koffi Olomide's Gulu Concert On Independence Day

Bell Lager has been announced as the lead premium sponsor of Congolese music icon Koffi Olomide's live concert in Gulu City.

The concert is scheduled for Friday, October 9, 2026, at the Northern Pearl Hotel Garden along Gulu-Kitgum Road and is being organised by Open Mic Uganda.

Bell Lager's involvement forms part of Obafest, the brand's beer festival platform, which combines music, food and entertainment. The Gulu event will extend the festival experience to Northern Uganda, with Olomide headlining a programme featuring several Ugandan performers.

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Olomide is regarded as one of the prominent figures in Congolese rumba and soukous. His music catalogue includes popular songs such as Loi, Effrakata, Papa Bonheur, Tcha Tcho and Selfie.

Organisers said the Gulu audience will have an opportunity to see Olomide perform some of his best-known songs alongside musicians and dancers.

The concert falls during Uganda's Independence Day holiday weekend and is expected to attract audiences from Gulu and neighbouring districts, as well as visitors travelling to Northern Uganda for the holiday.

Gates will open at 2pm on Friday, with the programme scheduled to continue until 4am on Saturday, October 10.

Olomide will be joined on stage by Ugandan artists, including dancehall singer Cindy, alongside Eezzy, Batman, Jelly G and Lucky David. Comedian Patrick Salvado will serve as the event host.

Lilian Kansiime, Brand Manager for Bell Lager, said the sponsorship was part of the brand's efforts to support music and cultural events across the country.

"As Uganda's very own beer, Bell Lager celebrates culture, social connection and the arts. Bell Obafest is a celebration of how Ugandans come together to enjoy music, beer and food," Kansiime said.

She said taking the event to Gulu would give audiences in Northern Uganda an opportunity to participate in the festival.

"By bringing the experience to Gulu in partnership with the Koffi Olomide concert, we are giving consumers in Gulu an opportunity to be part of that celebration," she said.

Kansiime added that the partnership reflected Bell Lager's continued support for live music and the creative arts.

"The partnership for the Koffi Olomide concert in Gulu reflects our commitment to bringing premium music experiences to consumers. We are proud to support Open Mic Uganda in delivering an international performance of this scale alongside the Ugandan artists who will share the stage," she said.

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The concert is part of a growing number of major music events being staged outside Kampala, giving audiences in other parts of the country access to international and local performers.