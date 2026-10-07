Uganda: Oscar Ntambi Caps Breakthrough Season With African Rally Championship 2 Title

Oscar Ntambi has capped a breakthrough 2026 rally season by winning the African Rally Championship 2 (ARC2) title after a campaign that took him across Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda and Tanzania.

Driving a Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X, Ntambi finished the championship with 69 points, seven ahead of Rwanda's Christian Kanangire, who scored 62.

The title was built on a strong start in Kenya, a podium finish in Rwanda and a determined recovery after a disappointing home round in Uganda.

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Ntambi's season began with his maiden World Rally Championship appearance at the Safari Rally Kenya in March, where he won the ARC2 category alongside co-driver Uthumaan Muhamadi.

The four-day rally tested both driver and car, with Ntambi overcoming mechanical problems, including a broken driveshaft and suspension damage. He eventually finished 22nd overall while taking the ARC2 victory.

For Ntambi, completing the gruelling Safari Rally was an achievement in itself. Winning his category made the debut even more significant.

"Safari Rally is one of the toughest rallies in the world, and it pushes both the driver and the car to the limit. We had some mechanical difficulties, but the main goal was to control the car and finish well," Ntambi said.

The result gave him an early advantage in the ARC2 championship and provided valuable experience of international-level rallying.

His participation in Kenya was made possible through sponsorship from KCB Bank, which backed Ntambi as part of its support for East African drivers competing in the Safari Rally.

KCB also supported four other East African drivers and continued its involvement in Ugandan motorsport through a partnership with the Federation of Motorsport Clubs of Uganda (FMU).

Setback at Home

The Pearl of Africa Uganda Rally presented Ntambi with an opportunity to strengthen his championship position on home soil.

Instead, the event ended in retirement, threatening to derail the momentum he had built in Kenya.

Ntambi, however, regrouped and returned to the championship fight at the Mountain Gorilla Rally in Rwanda, where he finished second in ARC2 with Pius Luggya as his co-driver.

The podium finish restored his momentum and kept him firmly in contention for the title.

His victory in Kenya and second-place finish in Rwanda would eventually prove crucial to his championship campaign.

Ntambi's ARC2 campaign concluded at the Serengeti Rally in Tanzania, held from October 2 to 4, where he secured the 2026 FIA African Rally Championship 2 title.

The championship triumph capped a season in which Ntambi demonstrated both speed and resilience, recovering from his retirement in Uganda to remain in the title fight.

For the Ugandan driver, the title represents the biggest achievement of his career on the continental rallying stage.

"This championship means a lot to me because it has taken a lot of work from the whole team. We had good rallies, and we also had a difficult one in Uganda, but we kept working and came back. Winning the ARC2 championship is something I am very proud of," Ntambi said.

KCB Support Opens International Opportunity

Ntambi's 2026 campaign also highlighted the role of private-sector investment in Ugandan motorsport.

In March, KCB Bank announced a Sh380 million sponsorship package for Ugandan rally drivers, including Ntambi, Nasser Mutebi and Mike Mukula Jr. The bank also partnered with FMU to support the National Rally Championship season.

For Ntambi, the backing created an opportunity to compete beyond Uganda, most notably at the Safari Rally Kenya.

"If there was no support from KCB Bank, I would never have made it to the Safari Rally. They put in a lot to keep the car running and were happy that we finished as winners," Ntambi said after his Safari victory.

The experience exposed him to longer competitive stages, international competition and the demands of a World Rally Championship event.

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"There's a lot to take in -- long distances, reconnaissance techniques, and how international rallies differ from ours in Uganda. This debut has given me insights that I will use in future competitions," he said.

FMU General Secretary Reynolds Kibira said Ntambi's achievement demonstrated the potential of Ugandan drivers on the continental stage.

"For FMU, this achievement is a strong demonstration of what Ugandan talent can accomplish when allowed to compete at the continental level," Kibira said.

Ntambi's 2026 campaign therefore goes beyond the championship points. He made his WRC debut, won his ARC2 category at the Safari Rally Kenya, recovered from a retirement at home, returned to the podium in Rwanda and ultimately secured the continental ARC2 crown in Tanzania.

With the experience gained across four countries and continued backing from sponsors, Ntambi has established a stronger platform for the next stage of his international rallying career.