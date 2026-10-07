Uganda: Man Sentenced to 10 Years in Uganda's First-Ever Terrorism Case Conviction Over Power Infrastructure Vandalism

The International Crimes Division of the High Court has sentenced a man to 10 years in prison for terrorism over his role in the destruction of electricity transmission infrastructure in Central Uganda.

Ibrah Muwonge , also known as Ibrah Kimbowa , was convicted on Tuesday, October 6, 2026, on two counts of terrorism and one count of terrorism financing after entering into a plea bargain with the prosecution.

Justice Andrew Bashaija sentenced Muwonge to 10 years' imprisonment on the terrorism charges and five years for terrorism financing. The sentences will run concurrently.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The conviction, described by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) as the first of its kind in a terrorism case involving the deliberate destruction of electricity transmission infrastructure, arose from a series of attacks carried out between November and December 2022.

Prosecution said 14 high-voltage electricity pylons and poles forming part of the Owen Falls-Lugogo, Bujagali-Kawanda, Owen Falls-Namanve and Kawanda-Kapeka transmission lines were cut or destroyed.

The attacks caused widespread power outages and disrupted essential services, including water supply, health care, industry, communications, financial services and education.

The prosecution said the destruction also resulted in significant economic losses and forced authorities to deploy an emergency thermal power plant at Namanve to supplement electricity supply to the Kampala metropolitan area.

According to investigators, Muwonge was a leader of a subversive group known as the Uganda Defence Forces (UDF), which was linked to the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF).

The prosecution said Muwonge used a WhatsApp group to mobilise and recruit young people and coordinated attacks on electricity infrastructure as part of a wider plan to sabotage government programmes, disrupt economic and social activities and ultimately facilitate the overthrow of the government.

He was also accused of financing and facilitating the attacks by providing money for the purchase of equipment, transportation and payment of individuals involved in the destruction of the infrastructure.

Investigators relied on evidence extracted from mobile phones, including photographs, videos, audio recordings and communications, which prosecutors said linked Muwonge to the planning, financing and execution of the attacks.

About eight prosecution witnesses had testified in the case before Muwonge opted to enter a plea bargain.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Legal Affairs Energy By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In determining the sentence, the court considered what it described as the serious and premeditated nature of the offences, the involvement of a gang, Muwonge's alleged role as a mastermind, the extensive damage to critical national infrastructure and the resulting losses.

The court also considered the need to deter similar offences.

As mitigating factors, the court took into account Muwonge's guilty plea, remorse, his status as a father and breadwinner, and the fact that the attacks did not result in loss of life.

The case was prosecuted by Jacquelyn Okui, a Chief State Attorney with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The ODPP said the conviction demonstrates the seriousness with which Uganda treats attacks on critical national infrastructure and its determination to prosecute individuals who finance, facilitate or participate in acts of terrorism that threaten national security and essential services.

Last year, the Police Crime Investigations Director, AIGP Tom Magambo warned against vandalising electricity infrastructure.

"Let those sabotaging our electricity infrastructure be warned, jail awaits you, and the consequences will be severe," he said.