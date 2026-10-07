South Africa: 'Parallel Governance' - Sundays River Citrus Farmers Fill the Cracks in Municipal Service Delivery

Sunday's River Valley is one example of how South Africans are stepping in across the country to fill the gaps caused by municipal decay.

When the Sundays River Valley Citrus Producer Forum (the forum) - a group of local citrus producers - began assisting Sundays River Valley (SRV) Municipality with services in 2014, they thought it would be a temporary fix to help an ailing council. More than a decade later, the forum is still forking out millions of rands a year to perform the council's work.

"I think we may be in a worse situation now, if you look at the dysfunctionality [within the municipality], despite all the efforts that have been made," Hannes de Waal, the CEO of the Sundays River Citrus Company and chairman of the forum, told Daily Maverick.

The forum, Sundays River Valley Cooperative and Sundays River Valley Collaborative were established to deal with the challenges in the area, after service delivery protests in the municipality turned violent in 2014.

The producer forum is a voluntary organisation representing more than 95% of the producers and pack houses in the region. Members of the forum pay a levy per export carton and the funds are used to provide and maintain basic services to communities.

For context: Sewage spills, service cuts, repeated audit failures -- inside one of...