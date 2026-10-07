South Africa: Database of Victim Testimony Details Months of Violence By March and March in Durban

Last month, on 3 September, March and March supporters converged on an encampment of displaced immigrants at Che Guevara Road in Durban in a 'clean-up' operation. But, in their own words, the people displaced there had been driven from their homes and businesses by March and March in the months before.

March and March has consistently said that it is concerned with illegal immigration. But, a Department of Home Affairs verification process in June found that all but three out of 457 displaced people at Durban's Che Guevara Road were documented and legally resident in South Africa.

The march on 3 September turned violent, and four immigrants were admitted to hospital. Possessions were piled in the road and marchers reportedly tried to set these alight. This marked an escalation in the character of public demonstrations by March and March, whose supporters present themselves as nonviolent, lawful and supportive of immigrants' rights to reside legally in South Africa.

Unofficially, however, the movement's supporters in Durban flouted those principles for months, according to a new database containing the testimonies of 235 immigrants who say they were targeted by the movement.

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The database was compiled by a civil society coalition, the Siyafana Sonke Action Campaign, and relied on individualised interviews with displaced immigrants - mostly Congolese and Burundians. It describes how supporters of March and March took matters into their own hands in the run-up to the movement's 30 June deadline for undocumented foreign nationals to leave the country.

In incidents throughout much...