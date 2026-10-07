South Africa: 'Free of Freedom' and the Case Against Baboon Captivity

Food, shelter and no future offspring. Opponents say Cape Town's proposed baboon sanctuary comes with an expiry date for two wild troops. They want alternatives tested before the last generation goes behind the fence. The baboons will be safe. They will be fed. They will never have another baby. Eventually, there will be none left.

For opponents of the plan to confine Simon's Town's Waterfall and Seaforth troops at Kogelfontein, this is the uncomfortable arithmetic beneath the word "sanctuary". Individual animals may live for years. Their troops have been given an expiry date.

The Wildlife Animal Protection Forum of South Africa puts it bluntly: permanent removal and sterilisation would "ensure their eventual disappearance even within captivity". The organisation calls this the "functional extirpation" of the two troops. Less technically: a slow troop death sentence, with meals provided.

This is the objection that softer language cannot answer. A troop is a continuing community, with young replacing old, relationships developing and knowledge passing between generations. Stop reproduction and that continuity ends. The enclosure may remain. The baboons will not.

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Luana Pasanisi, founder of Green Group Simonstown, has little patience with the assurance that captivity will free them from suffering.

"Well, they'll be free of freedom," she says. "That's what they're going to be free of." For her, freedom is fundamental to the welfare of every living being. "Every creature deserves the freedom to make its own choices, to move through its natural environment and to live its life on its own terms." She adds that...