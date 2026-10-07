South Africa: Subpoena Thabo Mbeki, ANC Stalwart Mathews Phosa Urges TRC Inquiry

Struggle stalwart Mathews Phosa has urged the Khampepe Commission to subpoena Thabo Mbeki to clarify alleged secret agreements over apartheid-era amnesty and TRC prosecutions.

At the Khampepe Commission of Inquiry into delayed TRC prosecutions veteran ANC stalwart, Dr Mathews Phosa, said he had been "disappointed" to learn that former President Thabo Mbeki had attempted to delay testifying.

Phosa, now 74, holds the earliest and most significant chunk of history about the earliest negotiations between the former apartheid state and the African National Congress (ANC) in the 1990s when issues of human rights abuses and amnesty were discussed.

Phosa was there in the room when Vlakplaas commander Dirk Coetzee defected to the ANC, went into exile, dug up all the graves, gave up all the arms caches and let the dark secrets out of the cave.

Phosa testified on day 95 of the Khampepe Commission on 2 October and brought with him deeper context of early negotiations between the liberation movement he served and the Nationalist government.

Subpoena Mbeki

Asked whether any secret agreement had been reached between the last white government led by FW de Klerk and his military and police leadership and the ANC leadership, Phosa told the inquiry he had no knowledge of this.

A previously classified memo, offered as evidence to the commission of FW de Klerk's last cabinet meeting 48...