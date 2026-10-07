South Africa: Mk Can Win Joburg Outright, Says Mayoral Candidate Bongani Baloyi

6 October 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Lunga Simelane

MK Party mayoral candidate Bongani Baloyi is betting on a breakthrough in Johannesburg, despite polls placing the DA and ANC ahead and coalition talks looming.

Could a strong showing by the uMkhonto Wesizwe (MK) party hand Johannesburg to an ANC-EFF coalition?

Bongani Baloyi is keeping tight-lipped, while he bets his party can defy the polls and emerge as the biggest political force in South Africa's economic hub.

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The former Midvaal mayor, now MK's mayoral candidate for Joburg, is confident enough to campaign without making assumptions about a coalition ahead of the 4 November municipal elections.

Instead, Baloyi wants voters to believe the party can win an outright majority, even as recent polling paints a very different picture.

The MK party is contesting municipal elections for the first time, making Johannesburg a major test of whether the breakthrough it achieved in the 2024 national elections can be translated into local government power.

Baloyi told Daily Maverick the MK party was focusing its campaign on townships and informal settlements, including Soweto, Orange Farm, Diepsloot, Alexandra and Ivory Park, as well as the inner city.

"We do not want to prioritise the suburban areas only. Our campaign has been warmly received across Johannesburg. It's been very surprising," said Baloyi.

He noted that momentum is particularly strong in those informal settlements and townships. "We really came into the space,...

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