South Africa: Medicine Availability Must Be Measured At the Pharmacy Window

Stock figures matter, but public accountability should extend to whether patients receive their full treatment when they need it.

For a patient at a clinic pharmacy, medicine availability has a practical meaning. They want to receive the treatment they need, in the quantity required, when it is due. South Africa should judge its medicine supply system against this end point, alongside the stock figures used to manage procurement and distribution.

On 1 September 2026, the National Department of Health sought to reassure the public about medicine supply, explaining why changes in a medicine's appearance or packaging do not necessarily indicate a shortage. That clarification matters. Patients should not lose confidence in an appropriate treatment simply because the tablet or box looks different. A generic medicine contains the same active ingredient, in the same strength and dosage form, as its reference medicine and must meet regulatory requirements for quality, safety and effectiveness. Approved interchangeable products can allow treatment to continue when a particular supplier's product is unavailable. A change of manufacturer is therefore not, by itself, evidence that a patient has been denied treatment. But it appears that the Department of Health may be sidestepping the issue.

The department's reassurance leaves a further question. How often do the measures used to manage shortages protect the patient from disruption? A supplier...